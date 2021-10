Items at Plumb Place home will soon be up for auction. An auction set for 10 a.m. Oct. 2 will facilitated by J&D Auction Services LLC. at 224 E. 6th Avenue. J&D has a partial list of items on its website, including collectibles and books of Preston Plumb, a 19th century white marble top dresser and other antique furniture, Italian pottery, pictures, rugs, cookware, beds, flat screen TVs, tools, patio furniture and more. The home will be listed for sale separately, while all of the contents of the home are auctioned off. All of the proceeds go toward Plumb Place and the reestablishment needs of the agency.

CHARITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO