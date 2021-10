Mayor Justin Elicker has a simple message for bikers planning to ride into New Haven this weekend. “Do not come to this event,” he said at a press conference Wednesday. Motorcyclists from around the region are slated to descend on New Haven on Saturday for East Coastin’, a stunt motorcycle event that’s been hosted by the New Haven-based East Coastin’ Crew for the past four years. Bikers gather to watch and perform stunts and wheelies.

