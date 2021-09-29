Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna Not Included on USMNT's October Qualifying Roster
Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna were left off the United States men's national team roster ahead of the squad's three 2022 World Cup qualifiers in October. Reyna is still dealing with the right hamstring strain he suffered on national team duty earlier this month. Likewise, Pulisic remains out after injuring his ankle while playing for the USMNT. Coach Gregg Berhalter told reporters it's "unlikely" either will be a late addition to the squad.bleacherreport.com
