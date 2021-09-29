CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Longeveron Announces Biomarker Analysis Data From Mid-Stage Study Of Anti-Aging Cell Therapy Candidate

Cover picture for the articleLongeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) announced Wednesday positive biomarker analysis data from the mid-stage study of its lead cell therapy candidate in aging frailty subjects. What Happened: Florida-based Longeveron said ongoing biomarker analysis from the Phase 2b study of Lomecel-B investigational cell therapy in aging frailty subjects showed that administration of the investigational therapy was associated with a significant reduction in serum levels of soluble TIE-2 in a dose-dependent fashion at Day 270 compared to placebo.

