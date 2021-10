I’m not just writing Will Muldoon’s name in for school board just because he’s a friend of mine. I’m doing it based off his experience with other boards, commissions, and committees that he has actively participated in for this community. Will understands the process of how local government works and is always willing to do the research to make the best choices when making policy decisions based on science, data, and his previous experience. Please write in Will Muldoon for school board.

10 DAYS AGO