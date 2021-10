Since the global health crisis commenced, 20 percent of all child COVID-19 cases in the US have been diagnosed since mid-August, according to a team of pediatricians. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) in court documents submitted in a federal lawsuit against Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, the prevalence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and the start of the school year have bolstered the susceptibilities to children. The total of pediatric novel coronavirus cases has been surging. The team underscored that 20 percent of all child cases were diagnosed from Aug,13 to Sept. 16.

