In a memorandum to National Labor Relations Board regional directors and other agency officials on Wednesday, NLRB general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo announced her view that college athletes have statutory rights consistent with employee recognition under the National Labor Relations Act. While not of itself a change in law that allows athletes to be paid wages for playing sports in college, the memo is another step on the road of treating college athletes as actual laborers and not mere amateur students. The NLRB has jurisdiction over private employees, meaning private colleges and universities. It does not have jurisdiction over public universities, which...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO