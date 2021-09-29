The call for renewal is stronger – Laschet also has the support |
Berlin (dpa) – In the CDU, calls for renewal due to the disaster of the federal elections are getting louder. Ahead of the upcoming exploratory talks on a Jamaican coalition made up of the Union, the Greens and the FDP, key CDU politicians have also supported candidate Union chancellor and CDU leader Armin Laschet, who was under great pressure due to the historic loss of votes. Laschet and CSU leader Markus Söder had invited the FDP and the Greens to discuss the formation of a Jamaican coalition.www.unlvrebelyell.com
