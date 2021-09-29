CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The call for renewal is stronger – Laschet also has the support |

Cover picture for the articleBerlin (dpa) – In the CDU, calls for renewal due to the disaster of the federal elections are getting louder. Ahead of the upcoming exploratory talks on a Jamaican coalition made up of the Union, the Greens and the FDP, key CDU politicians have also supported candidate Union chancellor and CDU leader Armin Laschet, who was under great pressure due to the historic loss of votes. Laschet and CSU leader Markus Söder had invited the FDP and the Greens to discuss the formation of a Jamaican coalition.

Germany's Laschet signals readiness to step down as CDU chief

The beleaguered chief of Angela Merkel's CDU party signalled Thursday that he was ready to step aside as leader of the conservatives, after an election debacle that left them on the brink of opposition. Armin Laschet, 60, has been under intense pressure to quit after he led the conservatives to its worst election result since World War II, coming in after the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD). A day after kingmaker parties Greens and the liberal FDP decided to seek a coalition with the Social Democrats, putting SPD Finance Minister Olaf Scholz a step closer to the chancellery, Laschet said the leadership of his conservative party needed an overhaul -- his job included. "We will quickly tackle the personnel question of the CDU -- from the chairperson through the party's leadership to the federal executive committee," he told journalists, saying that he will propose a date for a party congress to settle these issues.
EUROPE
Rebel Yell

Greens want exploratory talks with SPD and FDP |

Berlin (dpa) – The Greens want to start tripartite exploratory talks with the SPD and the FDP as soon as possible. They “came to the conclusion that it made sense to continue talking with the FDP and SPD now, especially given the similarities that we were able to identify in these bilateral talks. And that is what we are proposing to the FDP, ”party president Annalena Baerbock said in Berlin on Wednesday.
EUROPE
AFP

Germany a step closer to Scholz-led government

Germany inched towards a government led by Olaf Scholz after the Greens and the liberal FDP party said Wednesday they would try for a three-way tie-up with his Social Democrats while shunning Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. - 'Building bridges' - Green co-leader Annalena Baerbock said that after preliminary discussions with the SPD and CDU-CSU, the Greens "believe it makes sense" to focus on a tie-up led by the Social Democrats.
EUROPE
Rebel Yell

Union and Greens advise at the first exploratory meeting |

Berlin (dpa) – With a meeting between the Union and the Greens, the first series of exploratory talks on a new government ends today. The Greens aspire to a traffic light coalition with the SPD and the FDP after the federal elections, but they do not rule out an alliance with the Union and the FDP. Such a Jamaican coalition – named after the colors of the Jamaican flag black, green, yellow – is the only chance for Union chancellor candidate and CDU leader Armin Laschet to save the Union in the Chancellery after the historic electoral disaster September 26. Even the FDP has not yet committed, but tends towards the Union in terms of content.
POLITICS
Rebel Yell

Laschet: Hendrik Wüst to become Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia |

Düsseldorf (AP) – North Rhine-Westphalia Transport Minister Hendrik Wüst (46) will succeed Armin Laschet as Prime Minister and leader of the CDU party. According to information from the German press agency, Laschet submitted the staff proposal to the CDU executive in Düsseldorf on Tuesday. The new Prime Minister must be...
POLITICS
AFP

Germany's Laschet faces calls to resign over election loss

Pressure was mounting Tuesday on Armin Laschet to quit after his conservatives lost to the Social Democrats in Germany's election, further complicating his bid to form the next government after the disastrous vote. Though he admitted he could "not be satisfied with this result", Laschet also claimed "no party" -- not even the Social Democrats -- could claim a mandate to govern from Sunday's vote outcome.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

German Greens aim for new government with center-left leader

Germany's environmentalist Greens said Wednesday they want to hold negotiations on a new governing coalition under the leadership of outgoing Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz s center-left Social Democrats who narrowly won the country's election.The Sept. 26 election left two parties as likely kingmakers: the Greens, who finished third, and the business-friendly Free Democrats, who finished fourth. Those two parties could team up with either the Social Democrats or the center-right Union bloc of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel for a parliamentary majority.The Greens traditionally lean to the left, while the Free Democrats in recent decades have mostly allied with...
POLITICS
Rebel Yell

Berlin Senate Apologizes for Election Problems |

Berlin (dpa) – The Berlin Senate apologized to voters for organizational problems during the vote on September 26. “I would also like to officially apologize on behalf of the Senate to all those who had difficulty in voting,” Finance Senator Matthias Kollatz (SPD) said Tuesday after a Senate meeting. “The right to vote of citizens is constitutive of a democracy. Problems should not be repeated.
ELECTIONS
KTRE

In Their Words: East Texans support stronger ties with Germany

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - With a new administration in the White House and the upcoming election of new chancellor in Germany, comes a natural reset in Transatlantic relations. While elections ultimately dictate short-term policy, cultural and historic ties between the nations are less affected by politics. Three East Texas residents...
POLITICS
The Independent

Poland's president urges EU to stop Belarus migrant 'push'

The European Union should take “specific actions” to stop Belarus “pushing” migrants across its border into Polish territory, Poland s president said on Thursday.President Andrzej Duda didn’t outline what those actions might be, but said he’s hoping for assistance beyond what the 27-member bloc’s border agency FRONTEX is already providing on the ground. “I believe and hope that ... the European Union will undertake specific actions in order to get Belarusian authorities to change their stance,” Duda said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been...
IMMIGRATION
gizadeathstar.com

THAT FRANCE-GREECE PACT: BYPASSING NATO AND THE USA

I and many other sources in the new (alternative) media, not to mention the old (propatainment) media, have been sounding the alarm about the geopolitical fallout of the USA's botched Afghanistan withdrawal debacle. In that regard there has been a significant development with the recent signing of an arms-and-mutual-defense pact between France and Greece, according to the following article shared by V.S., for there are two highly important points that are highlighted in the article, with a third lying in the background:
POLITICS
