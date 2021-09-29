The call for renewal is stronger – Laschet also has the support

The beleaguered chief of Angela Merkel's CDU party signalled Thursday that he was ready to step aside as leader of the conservatives, after an election debacle that left them on the brink of opposition. Armin Laschet, 60, has been under intense pressure to quit after he led the conservatives to its worst election result since World War II, coming in after the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD). A day after kingmaker parties Greens and the liberal FDP decided to seek a coalition with the Social Democrats, putting SPD Finance Minister Olaf Scholz a step closer to the chancellery, Laschet said the leadership of his conservative party needed an overhaul -- his job included. "We will quickly tackle the personnel question of the CDU -- from the chairperson through the party's leadership to the federal executive committee," he told journalists, saying that he will propose a date for a party congress to settle these issues.

EUROPE ・ 5 HOURS AGO