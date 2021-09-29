CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos Rookie Report Card: Week 3

By Erick Trickel
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 8 days ago

Week 3 saw the Denver Broncos' rookie class show up in a big way. While those that had played over the first two games looked solid out there, this game answered all the hype it received entering the season.

Seven rookies hit the field for the Broncos in their shutout victory over the New York Jets, and all of them saw action on either offense or defense. The group had a good game for the Broncos, even if some saw limited action.

Those rookies that have played multiple games are starting to show their growth and one of them stood out in his first actual game action. There is no question this rookie class is exciting and the talent is exciting.

Patrick Surtain II | CB

The rookie first-round pick keeps getting better and better. While he did allow some catches against the Jets, he had a big pass breakup as well. Surtain's run defense shows how physical he is, and he is demanding for wide receivers to block.

In both games against the top-two picks of the 2021 draft, Surtain answered the call with Ronald Darby out. Now the rookie will be tested against Lamar Jackson and will need to continue to step up. But, the ability is there, so Surtain has to do his thing and execute.

Javonte Williams | RB

While he made some plays, this was his worst game so far overall. Williams carried the rock 12 times and picked up 29 total yards, which is a rough showing. The blocking wasn’t great, but he ran into the defense a couple of times and missed an opening.

There was also a drop as a receiver, but he still caught 75% of his targets. His blocking was still solid, but he missed some at bad moments and wasn’t as good as he was against the Jaguars. Not a terrible game, but not a good one either as he punctuated the day with a fumble.

Quinn Meinerz | OL

When Dalton Risner left the game, Meinerz came in at left guard and the offensive line stabilized. What Meinerz did wasn’t perfect but it was effective. He more than held his own against the very tough matchup of Quinnen Williams.

It was shocking to see Meinerz play as well as he did after struggling so much in the preseason. He was much more comfortable at guard despite playing center, almost exclusively, in practice and preseason. That could be a big reason why he didn't look so good. There was more trust in his technique, though it still needs work.

Baron Browning | LB

It was only four snaps on defense for Browning to close out the game, but it was good that he got to see the field. That limited experience can help him with his learning curve, and it’s a little bit of experience under his belt.

Caden Sterns | S

The rookie got his first career interception, and it was to cement the shutout for the Broncos. He only saw 13 total snaps on defense, with all but one in coverage. Some catches were allowed, but he is showing growth from preseason, where he played great football.

Jonathon Cooper | OLB

With Bradley Chubb hurt, Denver needed Cooper to step up, and he showed signs of it. While it wasn’t a great game by any means, he was better than he was in the first two weeks and showed his growth as a player. If he can continue to climb, he could end up as a tremendous third pass rusher down the road.

Andre Mintze | OLB

Only playing seven snaps on defense, Mintze made his presence felt. He had a couple of great plays against the run and wasn’t a liability as a pass rusher. There are signs of growth in his development as the now fourth edge rusher.

