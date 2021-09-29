CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Charles Teams Up with Amazon Prime for Brand-New TV Project

By Nakeisha Campbell
purewow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove over, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! ﻿The pair are no longer the only royals with a major streaming service deal, because Prince Charles is following suit with an exciting new partnership of his own.﻿. The Prince of Wales has partnered up with Amazon Prime Video to launch a brand-new...

Prince Charles Launches Climate TV Channel

Prince Charles has already founded an organic food brand and launched a sustainable fashion line. And now the future king has turned his attentions to another project—a new TV channel. It is announced today that the Prince of Wales is becoming editor-in-chief of a new channel on Amazon Prime Video...
