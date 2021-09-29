CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noah Vedral semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

By Bobby Deren
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoah Vedral has seen a strong start to his season as Rutgers’ starting quarterback. However, Vedral’s success goes beyond the football as he is also a standout in the classroom. Vedral has been recognized for both sides of the equation as he’s been nominated as a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

247sports.com

247Sports

Noah Vedral big for Rutgers in near-upset of Michigan

The stats are nothing to write home about, but what Noah Vedral did on Saturday afternoon should not only give Rutgers fans his unwavering support, but the coaching staff’s support. He demonstrated a willingness to sacrifice his body and put his skill players in a position to succeed. The ugly turnover at the end of the game proved costly as the Scarlet Knights fell to the Michigan Wolverines 20-13, but that was not the sole reason they lost. Vedral displayed the patience and the maturity to play in front of 106,000 screaming Michanders at the Big House. His leadership showed and Rutgers should be confident that they can be competitive moving forward with Vedral at the helm.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Noah Vedral talks Michigan State game week

Starting quarterback Noah Vedral has led Rutgers to a 3-2 record as a trio of wins to open the season were followed by losses to Michigan and Ohio State in consecutive weeks. Heading into this week’s game against Michigan State, Vedral is confident in the direction the offense is going.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Rutgers Football#American Football#Campbell Trophy#Gpa#Communication Studies
