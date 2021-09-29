Why independent restaurants are recovering more slowly than chains

At one location of Starbucks in Shanghai, China, the menu is now more than 50-percent plant-based and oat milk is the default in most beverages. Developed in partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF), this Starbucks location is the first Greener Store concept the coffee giant has opened outside of North America. Located in Qiantan Taikooli, the Shanghai store recently expanded its menu with 15 new plant-based options such as baked goods, wraps, salads, and more—which builds on the plant-based options Starbucks added last year to its more than 4,200 locations in China, including products made by Beyond Meat, Omni Foods, and Oatly. This location is also offering two new plant-based beverages, the Salted Caramel Breve and Salted Caramel Flat White, for a limited time.

