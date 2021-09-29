CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why independent restaurants are recovering more slowly than chains

By Jonathan Maze
restaurantbusinessonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s episode of the Restaurant Business podcast “A Deeper Dive” features a discussion on the state of independent restaurants with Senior Editor Heather Lalley. Restaurants are currently facing a major shortage of alcohol, which has made it difficult to get some specific brands—the latest in a string of shortages that have affected all kinds of businesses. Yet independents, unsurprisingly, are feeling the brunt of this.

