Browns vs. Vikings prediction, odds, line, and how to watch the Week 4 game

By Ian Cummings
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLE -1 Moneyline: CLE -120, MIN +100. Over/Under: 47.5 (Over -110, Under -110) The Browns are 2-1 in the standings and 2-1 against the spread. They showed a bit more fight against the Chiefs in Week 1 than oddsmakers expected, and they also crushed the Bears into oblivion in Week 3. Oddly enough, their only loss against the spread was to Houston — but that was more due to a larger-than-usual spread of -13. Cleveland still won by double-digits, reaffirming their status as one of the league’s most imposing teams.

