Lake Charles, LA

Mardi Gras SW Makes Big Announcement for Lake Charles Mardi Gras

By Buddy Russ
 8 days ago
It has been 582 days and counting since we celebrated anything close to a Mardi Gras in the Lake Area. February 25, 2020, was the last time a parade float rolled down Ryan Street, since we all got together for a real ball, and had a gumbo cook-off. During the pandemic this year we still had "underground" Mardi Gras balls, but it just wasn't the same. Although the freeze during that time would have put a damper on our festivities, it was still the thought that we lost out on one of our favorite times of the year to be from SWLA. As you can see in a post last year, I was pretty bummed about it too!

