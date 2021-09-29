Election 2021: Lorain County voters to decide on TB renewal with decrease levy
Lorain County voters will decide whether to continue supporting the county tuberculosis testing program. The five-year renewal levy on the Nov. 2 general election ballot comes with a reduction reflecting the improved financial position of Lorain County and lower than anticipated costs to run the program since voters last went to the ballot to have their say on the issue, officials said.www.morningjournal.com
