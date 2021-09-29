CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Future of Ag News

Citizen Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Kissel, a Wisconsin 4-H volunteer with more than 65 years of service has been selected to be inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame. Kissel is Wisconsin’s first volunteer selected for the honor. Kissel started a 4-H community club, serving as 4-H general leader for 35 years, and...

www.citizentribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
news-shield.com

Youth Council leads ag into future

We hear the questions again and again. Where will the next generation of people in agriculture come from? How can we sow the seeds of interest in young folks? How can their interest be grown so they are engaged to work in Wisconsin agriculture?. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade...
DRUMMOND, WI
doniphanherald.com

The State of Beef: Nebraska’s most important ag sector faces uncertain future

OUTSIDE OF CODY, NEB. — Wade Andrews’ 21-year-old pickup bucked wildly as he navigated the rutted Cherry County Sandhills where his family has raised cattle since 1888. Down below, standing in the bend of a shallow river, a herd of 200 Black Angus cows with their 4-month-old calves watched warily for who or what was invading their normally peaceful pasture.
NEBRASKA STATE
Citizen Tribune

Technology a mainstay in livestock production

The wave of technological innovation is washing over livestock production as well as cropping systems. Animal agriculture is certainly not being left in the dust in embracing new equipment, systems and management. Efficiency is only one component. “In our industry, farmers are incorporating technology into their farms,” said Mitch Schulte...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Montana State
Lake Charles American Press

Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business

Marshall J. Simien of Lake Charles has been appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to the State Board of Commerce and Industry. The board meets bimonthly and advises on applications for tax incentive programs, including Enterprise Zone, Industrial Tax Exemption, Quality Jobs and Restoration Tax abatement. Simien is the president...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
The Associated Press

West Virginia governor trapped in malfunctioning elevator

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A malfunction caused West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to become trapped in the elevator at the governor’s residence Thursday, his office said. The Republican governor was stuck for about 30 minutes after the malfunction as mansion staff, state police and other state government personnel worked to open the elevator, Justice’s office said in a news release.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Wisconsin#Wisconsin Dells#Lake Land College#Department Of Agriculture#National Hall Of Fame#4 H Community Club#4 H Hof#The University Of Georgia#Iowa State University
worldanimalnews.com

Biden Administration Defends USDA Wildlife Services’ Decision To Kill 8 Wolf Pups In Idaho Due To Complaints From A Cattle Rancher

In a letter on Tuesday, the Biden administration defended the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services for killing eight wolf pups from Idaho’s Timberline pack in response to complaints from a rancher who was grazing cattle on public lands. “We are shocked that the Biden administration condones the slaughter of...
IDAHO STATE
Only In Michigan

The Tiny Amish Town In Michigan That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Ready for a day trip in Michigan that strays a bit from the norm? While there are so many wonderful cities and towns to explore throughout the Great Lakes State, there’s something special about uncovering a locale where the pace of life is a bit slower and more peaceful. When you’re ready to unwind, do […] The post The Tiny Amish Town In Michigan That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
MICHIGAN STATE
Citizen Tribune

This is the Best Public High School in Tennessee

The quality of American public schools can vary widely between states, cities, and even districts. Not all schools are able to provide students with the same level of education, access to extracurriculars, counseling, or college preparation. While each public school faces its own unique challenges, each state has one public school that stands out as the very best.
TENNESSEE STATE
Chicago Tribune

Surpassing 25,000 dead in state from COVID-19: How pandemic evolved from killing Chicagoans to southern Illinoisans

They include a retired nurse from Chicago’s South Side, a former teacher from Mount Vernon and a lawyer in Carbondale. They joined others from all races and ethnicities, from deeply Republican to deeply Democratic parts of the state, more old than young, but all adding up, day after day, to propel Illinois to reach one more grim milestone for the pandemic this month: 25,000 official COVID-19 ...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KMIZ ABC 17 News

US Department of Education approves Missouri’s COVID-19 relief plan for elementary and secondary schools

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The US Department of Education approved Missouri's COVID-19 relief plan for elementary and secondary schools. Missouri was allotted nearly 2 billion dollars to carry out COVID-19 safety measures in school districts. The approval means the state will receive the remaining amount of funding, totaling $654 million. Missouri's plan promotes statewide vaccination events The post US Department of Education approves Missouri’s COVID-19 relief plan for elementary and secondary schools appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
RiverBender.com

SIUE Secures $500k In NIFA Funding To Advance Data Science And Remote Sensing Training In Illinois

EDWARDSVILLE - As the food and agricultural sector, like many industries, becomes progressively more reliant on data and digital technologies, the development of a highly-trained data-savvy workforce is critical. To meet that need, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has received $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) to advance data training resources available in Illinois through statewide collaborations. The project, Continue Reading
ILLINOIS STATE
Citizen Tribune

Around the State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A small-town Tennessee post office where two mail workers were fatally shot during a robbery 11 years ago has been renamed in the women’s honor. The post office in the rural West Tennessee town of Henning was renamed Tuesday for U.S. Postal Service employees Paula Robinson and Judy Spray, U.S. Rep. David Kustoff said in a news release.
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

Teacher PD: Indiana hopes its free online lab will be hub for learning

After the pandemic forced teachers suddenly into online learning, many looked on the Web to find and share ideas for teaching. | LeoPatrizi / Getty Images. In the wake of COVID closing school doors in March 2020, Lena Darnay found teachers — over 2,500 of them — flocking to a Facebook group she moderated to share ideas for online learning.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID-19 In MN: State Expands Monoclonal Antibody Treatment In Metro Area With New St. Paul Clinic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new clinic has opened in St. Paul to expand access to monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatment in the metro area. The Minnesota Department of Health announced the expansion Tuesday. The outpatient treatment is for COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms that started within the past 10 days, and who are at high risk of their illness leading to hospitalization or death. “This clinic will strengthen the existing capacity of providers in the Twin Cities to give this life-saving treatment,” Malcolm said. “Patients and their providers seeking monoclonal antibody treatments can make an appointment at this clinic...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia University Extends Indoor Mask Mandate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) – West Virginia University is extending its indoor mask mandate through Oct. 20. The requirement was put in place in September and set to be reevaluated early this month. The university says that while cases and quarantines among WVU employees and students are low compared to the rest of the state, hospitalizations throughout the area and state are high. “We want to continue to be a good community partner to help further prevent the spread of the delta variant, and keeping these indoor mask requirements in place is the right decision given we have not yet seen a substantial decrease in hospitalization rates,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, dean of the School of Public Health and associate vice president for Health Affairs, in a news release. The mandate applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status. The university says about 75% of its employees and 79% of students on the Morgantown campus have verified they’re fully vaccinated, and the rates keep increasing.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy