New World Rolling Out Free Server Transfers to Ease Queue Times
Although New World‘s launch yesterday can be qualified as none other than a resounding success for Amazon Game Studios thanks to a ludicrously high peak of 707,230 concurrent players, excessively long queues have defined the first hours with the MMO for many players. But, Amazon is rolling out a stop-gap solution to hopefully ease queue times and get players into the game proper: New World free server transfers.thenerdstash.com
