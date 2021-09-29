New World Rolling Out Free Server Transfers to Ease Queue Times

For those who are still trying to get into New World servers but aren't sure whether to expect a short wait, a long wait, or no delay at all, Amazon has added a helpful feature that should give you an idea of the status of any given server. The New World team announced this week that it's now made it so that players can check out the server status page to see ahead of time if a world is completely full or not which would indicate that there will indeed be a wait to join. This comes along with a system that prevents players from making new characters in overpopulated servers so that their time is wasted their either.

