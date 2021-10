Lake Street Dive have canceled two indoor shows on their tour due to both venues having no safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The shows were set to take place at the Mesa Arts Center in Mesa, Ariz., and Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas. “While COVID continues to impact communities across the country, we are considering the safety of our families, fans, and extended communities on a daily basis. We are doing our best to navigate this landscape, balancing what we hope to be a reasonable expectation of safety measures and factors at each venue with our massive desire to play shows for you, our fans,” wrote the band on Twitter.

