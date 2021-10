A woman claims to have spotted Brian Laundrie alone and “acting weird” in the area where Gabby Petito’s body was later discovered. Jessica Schultz recounted spotting a “generic” white guy she believes was Laundrie driving slowly through a dispersed camping area called Spread Creek in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming in late August before she said he pulled the van partially over and let her pass, according a series of TikTok videos and an interview with The San Francisco Chronicle.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO