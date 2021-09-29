CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Almost Time To Declare Victory in The Schneider Springs Blaze

By Lance Tormey
 8 days ago
Another day in the fight against the Schneider Springs Fire as firefighters start to gain full control of the blaze that's burned for months. Officials with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest say the fire didn't grow overnight and remains at 107,118 acres. However firefighters were able to gain more control. The fire was 49% contained on Tuesday. Today the fire is at 55% containment with more containment expected Today.

