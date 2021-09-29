CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

MCA Offers Another Art to the Museum – The Culinary Arts

By Haley Paez
303magazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) has welcomed art enthusiasts to see the likes of Keith Haring, with his whimsical interpretation of people and shapes, Tara Donovan, with her dynamic three-dimensional designs, and local artist Andrew Jensdotter as he cultivated a display of “carved paintings” while methodical cuts pierced through layers of paint. These and more have allowed the expansion of imagery in the minds of Denverites who visit the museum. It broadens the depth of what art is understood as, progressing from what other historical museums showcase. Art takes the shape of sculpture, painting and photography in a typical setting, but on Thursday, September 30, MCA is bringing another art form often overlooked — the culinary arts.

303magazine.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. Senate begins preliminary vote on debt ceiling hike

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Thursday began a procedural vote aimed at trying to pass a stop-gap increase in the Treasury Department's $28.4 trillion borrowing authority as lawmakers rushed to stanch worries about a debt default in less than two weeks. That came after hours of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Senate locks in deal to vote on debt ceiling hike Thursday

The Senate has locked in a deal to pass a short-term debt ceiling extension on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) finalized the agreement to hold up to four hours of debate on the debt ceiling extension, followed by a key procedural hurdle to end debate on the bill, which will require 60 votes, around 7:30 p.m.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
The Hill

Alleged Texas high school shooter released from jail

A student who is accused of opening fire in a Texas high school on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to multiple reports. Timothy George Simpkins, 18, posted a $75,000 bond and was released from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, according to local ABC affiliate WFAA. Four people were injured in the shooting.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Haring

Comments / 0

Community Policy