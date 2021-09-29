UPDATE 2-Brazil in talks increase chicken exports to the UK, ABPA says

* Wheat holds near seven-week high struck earlier this week * Corn, soybeans rise after closing lower, U.S. harvest caps gains (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Thursday for a second straight session as steady international demand and rising export prices underpinned the market. Corn and soybeans steadied after being pressured on Wednesday by an advancing U.S. harvest. Grain markets were awaiting weekly U.S. export sales later on Thursday while also turning their attention to next week's monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture supply and demand forecasts. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.7% at $7.51-1/2 a bushel by 1206 GMT. A run of tenders by importing countries has been absorbing supplies from Europe and the Black Sea region, fuelling speculation that Russia could add further curbs on exports as it battles domestic inflation. "Chicago price strength is driven by tightness in Black Sea supplies," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. CBOT corn added 0.4% to $5.34-1/4 a bushel, recovering from a one-week low earlier in the session. Soybeans were up 0.3% at $12.46 a bushel, consolidating near a 2021 low struck this week. Gains in corn and soybean futures were checked by freshly harvested U.S. supplies. "The weather has been favourable for good progress in cutting in the Corn Belt, while yields have held up well so far," consultancy Agritel said in a note. Prices at 1206 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 751.50 5.50 0.74 640.50 17.33 CBOT corn 534.25 2.00 0.38 484.00 10.38 CBOT soy 1246.00 4.00 0.32 1311.00 -4.96 Paris wheat Dec 268.75 0.50 0.19 192.50 39.61 Paris maize Nov 242.25 0.00 0.00 219.00 10.62 Paris rape Nov 671.25 0.00 0.00 418.25 60.49 WTI crude oil 76.21 -1.22 -1.58 48.52 57.07 Euro/dlr 1.16 0.00 0.04 1.2100 -4.45 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 HOURS AGO