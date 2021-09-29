UPDATE 2-Brazil in talks increase chicken exports to the UK, ABPA says

CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Thursday, supported by signs of good export demand, traders said. * Soymeal futures fell to their lowest since September 2020 on concerns that processors will produce a surplus of the feed as they crush soybeans to keep up with surging demand for soyoil. * Soyoil futures were strong on Thursday, with the demand expectations pushing the most-active contract to its highest since Aug. 18. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract found technical support at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT December soyoil rose above the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * Weekly export sales of soybeans dropped to 1.042 million tonnes from 1.094 million, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning. The weekly total was in line with trade estimates that ranged from 600,000 to 1.2 million tonnes. * Soymeal export sales of 347,900 tonnes were up from 229,683 a week earlier and near the high end of trade forecasts for zero to 350,000 tonnes. * Export sales of soyoil totaled 33,200 tonnes compared with forecasts for -5,000 to 40,000 tonnes. A week ago, the USDA reported soyoil export sales of 28,373 tonnes. * Separately, the USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of 261,264 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year. * CBOT November soybeans ended up 5-1/4 cents at $12.47-1/4 a bushel, CBOT December soymeal was down $3.40 at $319.30 a ton, and CBOT December soyoil was up 1.72 cents at 62.06 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Comments / 0