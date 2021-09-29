CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

UPDATE 2-Brazil in talks increase chicken exports to the UK, ABPA says

Agriculture Online
 8 days ago

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is negotiating an increase of chicken export quotas to Britain, Ricardo Santin, head of meat lobby ABPA, told a news conference on Wednesday. Under the current quota system, Brazil, the world's largest chicken exporter, can sell 26,800 tonnes of products like...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends gains to second session on global demand

CANBERRA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Thursday for a second straight session as strong global demand underpinned prices. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.2% at $7.47-1/4 a bushel by 1000 GMT, having closed up 0.2% on Wednesday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat holds firm on global demand; corn, soy turn higher

* Wheat holds near seven-week high struck earlier this week * Corn, soybeans rise after closing lower, U.S. harvest caps gains (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Thursday for a second straight session as steady international demand and rising export prices underpinned the market. Corn and soybeans steadied after being pressured on Wednesday by an advancing U.S. harvest. Grain markets were awaiting weekly U.S. export sales later on Thursday while also turning their attention to next week's monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture supply and demand forecasts. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.7% at $7.51-1/2 a bushel by 1206 GMT. A run of tenders by importing countries has been absorbing supplies from Europe and the Black Sea region, fuelling speculation that Russia could add further curbs on exports as it battles domestic inflation. "Chicago price strength is driven by tightness in Black Sea supplies," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. CBOT corn added 0.4% to $5.34-1/4 a bushel, recovering from a one-week low earlier in the session. Soybeans were up 0.3% at $12.46 a bushel, consolidating near a 2021 low struck this week. Gains in corn and soybean futures were checked by freshly harvested U.S. supplies. "The weather has been favourable for good progress in cutting in the Corn Belt, while yields have held up well so far," consultancy Agritel said in a note. Prices at 1206 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 751.50 5.50 0.74 640.50 17.33 CBOT corn 534.25 2.00 0.38 484.00 10.38 CBOT soy 1246.00 4.00 0.32 1311.00 -4.96 Paris wheat Dec 268.75 0.50 0.19 192.50 39.61 Paris maize Nov 242.25 0.00 0.00 219.00 10.62 Paris rape Nov 671.25 0.00 0.00 418.25 60.49 WTI crude oil 76.21 -1.22 -1.58 48.52 57.07 Euro/dlr 1.16 0.00 0.04 1.2100 -4.45 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's Minerva controller VDQ to pay $46 mln to exercise warrants rights

SAO PAULO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Minerva SA said late on Wednesday that its controlling shareholder VDQ Holdings SA has decided to exercise rights to buy warrants issued by the company in 2018. According to Minerva, the warrants, a security that entitles the holder to buy the underlying...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Boris Johnson
Agriculture Online

ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates extend gains, lower supply propels India prices

* Mekong Delta harvest seen peaking by early next month - traders. Oct 7 (Reuters) - Export prices of rice from Vietnam extended gains to a fifth week on Thursday, as high domestic demand continued to keep procurement costs elevated, while limited supplies pushed up rates for top exporter India.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Pfizer enlists entire town in Brazil to study ongoing efficacy of its Covid vaccine

An entire town in Brazil will be inoculated by pharmaceutical company Pfizer to study the transmission of the coronavirus in a vaccinated population.The study will be carried out among those above the age of 12 in the town of Toledo, west of the country’s Parana state, according to the company.“The initiative is the first and only of its kind to be undertaken in collaboration with the pharmaceutical company in a developing country,” Pfizer said on Wednesday.The observational study will help researchers find out the “real-life scenario” of the transmission of the coronavirus once an entire population is vaccinated.It will aim...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybean, corn futures rise; winter wheat futures weak

CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Thursday, supported by signs of strong exports as more recently harvested supplies became available, traders said. Corn futures were firm, with investors staking out positions ahead of a key government report that will update the forecast for...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exporter#Canada#Chickens#Abpa#Reuters#Brazilian#The Agriculture Ministry#British#Brf#Jbs
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise on export hopes

CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Thursday, supported by signs of good export demand, traders said. * Soymeal futures fell to their lowest since September 2020 on concerns that processors will produce a surplus of the feed as they crush soybeans to keep up with surging demand for soyoil. * Soyoil futures were strong on Thursday, with the demand expectations pushing the most-active contract to its highest since Aug. 18. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures contract found technical support at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT December soyoil rose above the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * Weekly export sales of soybeans dropped to 1.042 million tonnes from 1.094 million, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning. The weekly total was in line with trade estimates that ranged from 600,000 to 1.2 million tonnes. * Soymeal export sales of 347,900 tonnes were up from 229,683 a week earlier and near the high end of trade forecasts for zero to 350,000 tonnes. * Export sales of soyoil totaled 33,200 tonnes compared with forecasts for -5,000 to 40,000 tonnes. A week ago, the USDA reported soyoil export sales of 28,373 tonnes. * Separately, the USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of 261,264 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year. * CBOT November soybeans ended up 5-1/4 cents at $12.47-1/4 a bushel, CBOT December soymeal was down $3.40 at $319.30 a ton, and CBOT December soyoil was up 1.72 cents at 62.06 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

French fishermen threaten Christmas blockade of UK imports and supplies in post-Brexit row

French fishermen have reportedly threatened to cut off crucial Christmas supplies to Britain in an escalation of the ongoing Brexit row.They warned that they will blockade the port of Calais and the Channel Tunnel if negotiations over fishing licences fail.Brits “will not have so many nice things to eat” at Christmas if the issues aren’t resolved, one French official said. Only 12 twelve small French boats have been granted the licence to fish in its territorial waters out of 47 applications. French fisherman have now accused the UK of failing to grant them enough permits to make a living....
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine cuts 2021 grain crop forecast but raises export outlook

KYIV, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry has decreased its forecast for the 2021 grain harvest to 80.25 million tonnes from the previous estimate of 80.63 million tonnes, the ministry's data showed on Wednesday. The data showed that the ministry had decreased 2021 wheat crop outlook to 31.55 million...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

India's wheat exports could quadruple to 8-year high as global prices rally

* 2021 exports seen at 4.2-4.4 mln T vs 1.1 mln T yr ago. * Asian buyers prefer Indian wheat due to lower freight. MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - India's wheat exports in 2021 could quadruple from a year ago to the highest level in eight years as a rally in global prices and higher freight costs make Indian wheat lucrative for Asian buyers, two industry officials told Reuters.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Oct 5

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 108.4 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Oct 5) All grains: Wheat Barley Sunflower Sugar beet seeds Crop, mln tonnes 108.4 75.1 18.3 6.8 16.4 Crop, as of same date 125.2 86.4 21.8 7.6 16.7 in 2020 Harvested area, mln 41.3 26.7 7.7 4.2 0.435 hectares Harvested area, as of 43.9 28.5 8.1 4.6 0.467 same date in 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 12.0 million hectares compared to 13.4 million hectares at Oct. 5, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Anastasia Lyrchikova; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures rise on bargain buying

CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on bargain buying on Wednesday after notching their first decline since Sept. 28 on Tuesday, traders said. * But gains were kept in check by poor export demand for U.S. supplies. * Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said it bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat and 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat in a tender. No U.S. wheat was offered in the deal. * A U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Thursday morning was expected to show wheat export sales were in a range between 200,000 and 500,000 tonnes in the week ended Sept. 30, according to analysts' estimates. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract hit technical resistance at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. Resistance also was noted at Tuesday's high of $7.57 a bushel. * CBOT December wheat closed up 1-1/4 cents at $7.46 a bushel. MGEX spring wheat for December delivery was 15-1/2 cents higher at $9.41 a bushel and K.C. December hard red winter wheat was 2-1/2 cents firmer at $7.43-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Will Dunham)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybean futures fall on pressure from U.S. harvest

CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures fell on Wednesday on seasonal harvest pressure and forecasts that should allow U.S. farmers to continue to make good progress with the cutting of their crops, traders said. "Harvest should continue to expand with weather allowing for...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Technical buying, solid U.S. beef demand boost CME cattle

CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Technical buying and solid demand for U.S. beef lifted Chicago Mercantile Exchange live and feeder cattle futures on Wednesday, traders said. The cattle markets continue to rebound from recent losses that were technically overdone, analysts said. Front-month CME October live cattle futures reached its highest...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentine farmers close deals for 31 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soy - ministry

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Farmers in Argentina have sold 31 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 season after transactions for 464,200 tonnes were recorded over the last week, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday in a report with data updated through Sept. 29. The pace of sales...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine 2022 winter wheat sowing 46% complete -ministry

KYIV, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had sown 3.1 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2022 harvest as of Oct 4 or 46% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. Winter wheat accounts for 95% of Ukraine's total wheat sowing area. The ministry also said...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil fertilizer delivery to rise 8% in 2021 to record 43.8 mln T - StoneX

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Driven by heated demand, deliveries of fertilizers in Brazil should reach a record 43.8 million tonnes in 2021, an increase of 8% compared with last year, according to a presentation from agribusiness consultancy StoneX on Tuesday. In April, StoneX had projected fertilizer delivers at...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Agriculture is ‘unpredictable sector’ in Sino-U.S. trade, says Tai

The United States will press China to live up to its commitments in the “phase one” agreement, said U.S. trade representative Katherine Tai on Monday in unveiling the Biden administration’s “strategic vision for re-aligning trade policies toward China.” During a speech at a Washington think tank, Tai said agricultural trade was an “unpredictable sector” given Chinese willingness to intervene in the market.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy