YouTube bans false vaccine claims in attempt to fight wave of misinformation

LJWORLD
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.

www2.ljworld.com

Comments / 0

