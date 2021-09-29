CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EGS, Jacobs completing first round of Artemis 1 pre-launch integrated tests prior to Orion stacking

By Philip Sloss
NASASpaceFlight.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) program and prime launch support contractor Jacobs are working to complete the first round of Artemis 1 pre-launch testing before the end of September. The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for the lunar orbit mission is stacked on Mobile Launcher-1 (ML-1) in High Bay 3 of the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), where an Integrated Modal Test (IMT) is being completed to gather data on the natural frequencies of the SLS along with an Orion mass and center of gravity simulator.

