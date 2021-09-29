EGS, Jacobs completing first round of Artemis 1 pre-launch integrated tests prior to Orion stacking

Us self-described RocketLab fanbois like me would love to give opinions. The trouble is I already posted my opinion that the Neutron we were originally shown was RocketLab's version of F9 v1.0 which incorporates obvious lessons learned from F9. Tank stretches and more expansive fairings are to be expected. Based on fineness ratio scaling alone payload to LEO while recovering the first stage first stage could easily exceed 20 tonnes. If done right a relatively cheap upper stage could service as a placeholder/mission-specific stage until a reusable upper stage with a payload to LEO of 10+ tonnes could be brought online. Photon could morph into an OTV capable of both zipping 10+ tonne payloads around within the Earth/Moon system as well as a kick stage for medium class payloads going to deep space.

