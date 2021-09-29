Visit SCHUNK at The ASSEMBLY Show and see new gripper technology in action
Imagine gripping assembly components with ease, leaving no trace of residue or imprint. With the ADHESO gripper from SCHUNK, it’s possible. Engineers producing machinery for automated assembly often face challenges due to the wide variety of workpieces. Parts to be handled for assembly can range from tiny springs and ball bearings to computer chips, circuit boards, automotive body panels and windshields, engine blocks, and on and on. Equipment designers rely on their experience with different types of gripping technologies such as mechanical grippers, magnets and vacuum, depending upon the particular task at hand. It is important that they have a variety of end-of-arm tools from which to choose.www.roboticstomorrow.com
