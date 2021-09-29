Ex-infantry platoon leader satisfies need for adventure

The low-slung drone-ship catamaran is equipped with solar panels, various antennae, and camera systems. The U.S. Navy is accelerating its unmanned surface vessel initiatives. on all fronts. While much of the latest integration testing of these new concepts, which range from tiny remotely controlled boats to far larger, missile toting, optionally manned surface vessels, have occurred off of Southern California, some of these capabilities will soon be put to the test in the Middle East as part of a new task force being formed under the 5th Fleet. Still, San Diego will remain the epicenter of the most advanced and cutting-edge testing.

MILITARY ・ 24 DAYS AGO