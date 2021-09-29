Sam Hunt, Macklemore and Kygo to Headline 2022 Coors Light Birds Nest

The lineup for the 2022 Coors Light Birds Nest is taking shape as three major music stars – Sam Hunt, Macklemore and KYGO – have committed to perform at the popular concert series that will take place Feb. 9-12 during Waste Management Phoenix Open Week. Tickets for these star-studded shows are now on sale. and can be purchased by visiting www.coorslightbirdsnest.com. The Wednesday headline act and remaining Coors Light Birds Nest lineup will be announced as more artists are confirmed.