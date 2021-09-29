CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Unruly’ Crowd Protesting Vaccination Contracts Cancels Council Meeting

By PAULA TRACY, InDepthNH.org
 8 days ago
MANCHESTER – An “unruly” crowd of anti-vaccination protesters closed down the Executive Council meeting before it started Wednesday when state employees left feeling unsafe by the chaos that erupted in the packed room at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College. “Shut it down. Shut it down,”...

Opponents Of Vaccine Contracts Flood Council Email Inboxes

CONCORD – If you are an executive councilor, you’ve got mail. Lots of mail, from those who oppose the state accepting federal money for its vaccine program. The five-member New Hampshire Executive Council’s email mailbox and phone lines are getting full these days, both before and after the cancellation of its raucous meeting Wednesday which left two federal contracts worth $27 million for the state vaccine program on the table and the meeting cancelled when state employees were threatened by protesters.
Police Misconduct Panel Cuts Meeting Short With Some Members Absent

CONCORD — With a key member of the committee unable to attend Thursday’s meeting, the group formulating recommendations to deal with police misconduct decided to hold off on substantive discussion of some draft proposals, but by the end of the half-hour session, Chair Matthew Broadhead declared that they had “slipped into a productive meeting.”
House Dems: Rep. Weyler’s Disinformation Is ‘Danger To Public Health in NH’

CONCORD – Rep. Ken Weyler, R-Kingston, was accused Monday by House Democrats of spreading “pages of disinformation” about COVID-19 vaccinations to members of the Joint Fiscal Committee that he chairs, this time for sharing a video and documents that included one called “The Vaccine Death Report.”. The death report says...
Wayne King Talks With FPU Civics Scholar Andru Volinsky on Issues That Matter

A conversation with Andru Volinsky, inaugural Civic Scholar in Residence at Franklin Pierce University. When the long draft history of New Hampshire is written for the end of the 20th century and beginning of the 21st, Andru Volinsky will be among those held in the highest regard for his unwavering commitment to children, the natural environment and equal justice for all.
State To Hold Virtual Session on Proposed Forensic Psychiatric Hospital Next To New Hampshire Hospital

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Department of Administrative Services (DAS) and New Hampshire Hospital officials will hold an information session to discuss a proposal to build a secure forensic hospital adjacent to New Hampshire Hospital. In New Hampshire, there is no facility...
State: 396 New Cases of COVID-19, 3 Deaths Tuesday

On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, DHHS announced 361 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, October 4. Today’s results include 181 people who tested positive by PCR test and 180 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 23 new cases from Friday, October 1 (13 by PCR and 10 by antigen test) for a new total of 687; and an additional 12 new cases from Saturday, October 2 (9 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 322. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,403 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
State Announces 1,291 Recent New COVID-19 Cases; 365 Under Age 18

On Monday, October 4, 2021, DHHS announced 226 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, October 3. Today’s results include 168 people who tested positive by PCR test and 58 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 664 cases from Friday, October 1 (470 by PCR and 194 by antigen test); and 310 cases from Saturday, October 2 (187 by PCR and 123 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 11 new cases from Wednesday, September 29 (4 by PCR and 7 by antigen test) for a new total of 527, and an additional 80 new cases from Thursday, September 20 (54 by PCR and 26 by antigen test) for a new total of 501. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,502 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Women’s March To Protect Reproductive Freedom Across NH and the Nation Oct. 2

Joining 600 communities across the country, including Washington, D.C., New Hampshire marchers will join the Women’s March to protect reproductive freedom on Saturday. See communities below or check here. Send your photos to nancywestnew@gmail.com and we will post them through the day at InDepthNH.org. Please include names of subjects and photographers, and where the photos were taken. Send place and time if we missed your town or city. Thanks. Nancy West.
DHHS Reports 535 New COVID-19 Cases, 149 Under Age 18 Friday

On Friday, October 1, 2021, DHHS announced 421 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, September 30. Today’s results include 233 people who tested positive by PCR test and 188 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 36 new cases from Tuesday, September 28 (11 by PCR and 25 by antigen test) for a new total of 535; and an additional 78 new cases from Wednesday, September 29 (43 by PCR and 35 by antigen test) for a new total of 516. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,830 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
‘Medical Freedom’ Protesters Plan March Before Executive Council Meeting

CONCORD – Protesters will greet Executive Councilors Wednesday in Manchester to oppose a tabled item related to accepting two contracts to hire 13 new temporary full-time positions to manage immunizations in the state through June 2023. It is part of a statewide pushback against the Biden Administration’s orders to require...
Four New COVID-19 Testing Sites Coming

CONCORD — The state is negotiating with a private provider to staff four new testing sites for COVID-19. With many current sites overrun with requests and a limited number of fast or antigen tests, Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said Wednesday at a press conference that testing resources are scarce nationally and the sites would help address the shortfalls with additional PCR tests as the requests increase.
