‘Unruly’ Crowd Protesting Vaccination Contracts Cancels Council Meeting

On Monday, October 4, 2021, DHHS announced 226 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, October 3. Today’s results include 168 people who tested positive by PCR test and 58 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 664 cases from Friday, October 1 (470 by PCR and 194 by antigen test); and 310 cases from Saturday, October 2 (187 by PCR and 123 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 11 new cases from Wednesday, September 29 (4 by PCR and 7 by antigen test) for a new total of 527, and an additional 80 new cases from Thursday, September 20 (54 by PCR and 26 by antigen test) for a new total of 501. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,502 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

