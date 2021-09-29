CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Community members invited to use online resource guide

By JO ANITA MILEY Garrison Public Affairs
theredstonerocket.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the challenges in providing help to those in need especially during a crisis is to provide information about the services and systems available to them. The Community Resource Guide, managed by the Army Public Health Center, is a comprehensive directory of programs and services available to a military community. This online resource contains a needs-based search engine that allows the Army family to identify and access programs and services from any Army installation in the world.

www.theredstonerocket.com

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

Tolland community fund seeks members

TOLLAND — The Tolland Greater Together Community Fund Advisory Committee is searching for additional committee members. The committee consists of Tolland residents who work to identify community needs and distribute grants to benefit the town. The fund was endowed in 2019 with a $100,000 grant from the Hartford Foundation of...
TOLLAND, CT
businessjournaldaily.com

NAACP Community Resource Fair Focuses on Behavioral Health

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Social workers, mental health counselors, entrepreneurs and community leaders gathered Saturday at Wick Park Pavilion for the Community Resource Fair sponsored by the Youngstown/Mahoning County NAACP. The event was entitled “Unifying Our Community – Building Strong Connections One Business at a Time.”. “We’re bringing together agencies, nonprofits...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
mcdonoughvoice.com

CEO invites community to fall social

MACOMB – McDonough County CEO will hold their second annual fall social, “CEO+Cider” on Tuesday, October 5, from 4-6 p.m. in Everly Park’s Lakewood Pavilion, in Macomb, Ill. “We loved visiting with everyone last year and we’re looking forward to a beautiful fall afternoon to reconnect with our extended McDonough...
MACOMB, IL
KFVS12

Project Hope offers free community resources and services

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Community resources are available at the Osage Centre for Cape Girardeau County residents. Project Hope is a public event helping those in need of better opportunities. Rachel Ware came to the Project Hope community resource event in search of better housing, a new start, and...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Guide#Crg
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo residents invited to Community Connections

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar is hosting a Community Connections to discuss upcoming ballot issues and COVID-19 in Pueblo. On Friday, October 1, residents are invited to join in a community discussion. According to the City of Pueblo, the Community Connections will include an update about the American Rescue Plan Act, Pueblo's The post Pueblo residents invited to Community Connections appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
Vanderbilt University News

Promoting Persistence in STEM Learning Community: Resources and Reflections

STEM disciplines have long been concerned with disparities between underrepresented and well-represented student groups and the associated “pipeline” problem, where underrepresented students are more likely to switch away from STEM majors. In 2020-2021, a group of about twenty faculty from eight departments met biweekly to consider ways to address this problem individually and collectively. Members of the group have produced several resources for instructors thinking about making their courses more inclusive and equitable:
EDUCATION
NBC4 Columbus

The Columbus Foundation Empowers Community Members

Philanthropy on both large and small scales is at the heart of the Columbus Foundation. It’s mission is simple, to strengthen and improve our community by empowering those that live in it. It’s why the foundation is a perfect fit to partner with The Columbus Dispatch and its Everyday Heroes...
COLUMBUS, OH
imperial.edu

Free online resource promotes jobs, internships to students

Imperial Valley businesses are being urged to hire local and give an Imperial Valley College student the opportunity to work for them through the college's Career Services Center. Those looking to hire an intern or to post a job listing at the college may do so through the College Central...
IMPERIAL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
KFVS12

Annual Soybean Festival for community members

Cape Girardeau County reported vaccination update. Watch Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 10/4. Grants will be given to 90 fire departments in Illinois. This week is National Prevention Week. Earnest Johnson execution remains. Updated: 5 hours ago. Governor Parson is continuing the execution of Earnest Johnson.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
FUN 107

‘Bright by Text’ a Useful Resource for SouthCoast Parents

United Way of Greater New Bedford announced on Thursday, April 29 that the organization teamed up with Bright by Text, a text messaging service that supports parents and other caregivers of young children. Subscribers to the service receive text messages that link to research-based content on childcare and timely information...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
theredstonerocket.com

Retiree Appreciation Day ensures safe environment

The 50th annual Soldier for Life Retiree Appreciation Day is going to look a little different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “Our goal is to ensure our military retirees, active transitioning military, and their families receive updates on changes affecting their retirement rights, benefits and privileges,” Garrison Retirement Services Officer Betty Anderson said. “We appreciate our military retirees.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Veterans Week returns with participants’ safety in mind

As the Huntsville/Madison County Veterans Week celebration draws near, planning is underway for the many events that make up the unique weeklong celebration in Huntsville, including the popular parade that was canceled in 2018 due to weather and 2020 due to COVID-19. But members of the committee planning this year’s...
theredstonerocket.com

Laser safety officer receives recognition from Army

Safety for one Space and Missile Defense Command team member is an award-winning mission. Garry Freeman, general engineer and laser safety officer in the SMDC Technical Center, received the Director of Army Safety Risk Management Award, Sept. 27. “I am in shock,” Freeman said. “It is a great privilege to...
MILITARY
theredstonerocket.com

Army sustainment takes center stage at AUSA

Experts from around the Army and industry will come together to address the current state and future plans for the force during the annual Association of the U.S. Army meeting and exposition Oct. 11-13 in Washington, D.C. During the three-day forum, Army and industry leaders will highlight how the force...
MILITARY
theredstonerocket.com

Senior chief warrant officer joins strategic command

The Space and Missile Defense Command welcomed its second command chief warrant officer during a change of charter Sept. 27. Chief Warrant Officer 5 Anson Seebeck, who most recently served as the 10th Air and Missile Defense Command CCWO, assumed responsibility. from Chief Warrant Officer 5 Wesley Klees. Seebeck thanked...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theredstonerocket.com

Operations expert retires after five decades of service

After more than 50 years of service and significant achievements supporting Army readiness, an operations expert retired from Army Materiel Command. In Nathan Godwin’s final assignment, he served as AMC’s principal deputy G-3, a position he held since 2017. Gen. Ed Daly, commander of AMC, honored Godwin’s legacy of service during his retirement ceremony Sept. 28 at AMC’s headquarters.
MILITARY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NAVAIR’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month event focuses on inclusion

HEADQUARTERS, NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– NAVAIR has long known recruiting, retaining and promoting individuals with disabilities is a vital part of creating a strong, diverse workforce to meet the command’s mission. October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and this year’s theme – “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion” – serves as a […] The post NAVAIR’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month event focuses on inclusion appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ADVOCACY
WIFR

Love Rockford offers essential resources to community members

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local non-profit organization makes a difference in the community, offering essential resources to those who need it most. Now in its fifth year, this event brings food, clothing, and mental health resources to people in the community who are in need of physical, emotional, or financial support.
ROCKFORD, IL
morainepark.edu

Community Resources

Everyone needs a little help sometimes. Across the Moraine Park District (Fond du Lac, Washington, Dodge and Green Lake Counties), there are many community resources readily available for students to utilize to meet basic needs and well-being. Resources include: rent and utility assistance, food resources, financial assistance, resources for parents, and more.
FOND DU LAC, WI
earlham.edu

Community resources

As a Quaker institution, ESR seeks to serve as a Quaker resource to the world. Below, find information on some of the initiatives and resources we provide to students, faculty, alumni and members of our wider communities, including faculty speakers, grant-funded initiatives and Quaker resources for ministry and leadership. Traveling...
RICHMOND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy