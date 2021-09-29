Community members invited to use online resource guide
One of the challenges in providing help to those in need especially during a crisis is to provide information about the services and systems available to them. The Community Resource Guide, managed by the Army Public Health Center, is a comprehensive directory of programs and services available to a military community. This online resource contains a needs-based search engine that allows the Army family to identify and access programs and services from any Army installation in the world.www.theredstonerocket.com
