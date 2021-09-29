Lucid Starts Production of the Groundbreaking Lucid Air in Arizona; Customer Deliveries to Begin in October
Lucid Group, which is setting new standards with its advanced luxury EVs, kicked off its Production Preview Week, a series of events during which Lucid opened the doors of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) and Lucid Powertrain Manufacturing (LPM-1) factories in Casa Grande, Arizona, to members of the media and investor communities, policymakers, and Lucid Air Dream Edition customers.www.allaboutarizonanews.com
