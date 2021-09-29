CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Lucid Starts Production of the Groundbreaking Lucid Air in Arizona; Customer Deliveries to Begin in October

By All About Arizona News
allaboutarizonanews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucid Group, which is setting new standards with its advanced luxury EVs, kicked off its Production Preview Week, a series of events during which Lucid opened the doors of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant (AMP-1) and Lucid Powertrain Manufacturing (LPM-1) factories in Casa Grande, Arizona, to members of the media and investor communities, policymakers, and Lucid Air Dream Edition customers.

www.allaboutarizonanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

GM building giant battery development lab in Detroit suburb

General Motors says it's building a huge new electric vehicle battery lab in Michigan where scientists will work on chemistry to cut costs 60% over current vehicles and allow people to travel 500 to 600 miles (800 to 965 kilometers) per charge.Structural steel already is in place for the 300,000-square-foot (28,000-square-meter) lab on the grounds of GM's Technical Center in the Detroit suburb of Warren.Executives say the lab will be operational by mid-to-late next year and will house hundreds of engineers and others who will work on battery innovations and how to manufacture them. “We need to make better...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
Casa Grande, AZ
Cars
City
Casa Grande, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Casa Grande, AZ
Business
insideevs.com

Lucid Air Dream Edition First Drive: Performance And Efficiency

Lucid Motors held a "Production Preview" event this week, where we had the opportunity to tour the company's AMP-1 manufacturing plant, chat with Lucid engineers, and take a Lucid Air Dream Edition out for a quick spin. While we have already taken a ride in a Lucid Air, very few people outside of the company have had the opportunity to actually get behind the wheel of one, making this a special event indeed.
CARS
pinalcentral.com

Editorial: Lucid on display

A daylong event at Lucid Motors in Casa Grande Tuesday meant major celebration for the city, Pinal County and Arizona. Guests got an up-close look at something many had anticipated for years, luxury electric vehicles being manufactured and scheduled to be delivered to the first buyers this month. The start-up...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
CNET

2022 Lucid Air quick drive review: High quality, high hopes

In the face of electrification, legacy automakers have a head start of sorts. After all, they've had the "car" part figured out for decades; all that's left is shoehorning in the electric components. Lucid, on the other hand, is in the opposite situation: After years of developing EV batteries for FIA Formula E racing, now it's time to build a car around what it's learned. That car is the Lucid Air, and a very brief spin shows an awful lot of promise.
CARS
TechCrunch

First drive of the Lucid Air reveals power and panache

For the engineer sitting in the passenger seat, spider graphs are top of mind. Balancing the weight of battery packs with power and braking is a delicate science that when tipped too far in any one direction causes total chaos for the consumer. Add in design constraints as well as federal and legal guidelines and the bar to creating a successful brand-new vehicle from scratch seems to be an almost impossible task.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Lucid Motors Becomes an Automaker

Production of the 2022 Lucid Air started this week, adding another automaker to the North American roster. The manufacturer held an event on September 28th, inviting Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, relevant executives, big-time investors, select media outlets, and customers who dropped $170,000 to purchase the limited Dream Edition of the electric vehicle.
BUSINESS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Lucid Group Stock Surges as EV Production Begins

The shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) are up 12.3% to trade at $27.54 at last check. Today's positive price action comes after the luxury electric vehicle maker started production on its Lucid Air cars at its Arizona factory. The top-end cars will be available in late October, followed by cheaper models. According to CEO Peter Rawlinson, Lucid is on track to meet its production targets for 2022 and 2023. Plus, the company stated that its cars have a greater driving range than rival Tesla (TSLA).
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cto#Lucid Group#Lucid Air Dream Edition#Amp 1#Lucid Air Grand Touring
Robb Report

The New All-Electric Lucid Air Is Officially in Production

After years of anticipation, the Lucid Air is finally hitting the roads. Lucid Motors has confirmed that production of the all-new luxury EV is now underway at its gleaming new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona. The first lot of customer cars, known as the 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition, rolled off the assembly line on Tuesday, with deliveries slated to begin in late October. Limited to 520, this $169,000 four-wheeler is a high-powered riff on Lucid’s flagship electric sedan and boasts an industry-leading range of up to 520 miles, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). That makes it the longest-range, battery-powered...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Observer

Tesla Rival Lucid Sets Delivery Date for an EV With Longer Range Than Model S

Silicon Valley electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors said Tuesday it will begin shipping its hotly anticipated luxury EV collection in October at a time when competitors are struggling to produce new cars due to a global semiconductor shortage. Lucid will debut four EV models. The top-end Lucid Air Dream Edition,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
wccftech.com

Buckle up Tesla: Lucid Group’s (LCID) Air EVs Are Now Rolling off the Assembly Line, With Customer Deliveries Slated for October 2021

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), the company behind the ultra-luxury Lucid Air electric vehicles, is about to leave its pre-revenue days behind. As per a press statement released just moments ago, Lucid Group has announced that its Air EVs are now rolling off the assembly line at the AMP-1 facility in Casa Grande, Arizona.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy