When tech magazine founder Bashir Osman’s Instagram account was breached, he decided to hack the attacker. He sent a password reset phishing email to encourage his attacker to click a link and enter their new credentials. And it worked. Within 15 minutes, Osman had recovered his Instagram account and locked the attacker out. “It was one hell of an experience, and it shows even people in the industry can fall short of best practices,” he says.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO