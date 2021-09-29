CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who, What, When, Where and Why of Hearing Protection – Audio Description

Marshall News Messenger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCDC’s video series for teens on the prevention of noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL). For primary video (without audio description) see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJtwVDu7IAM. This video can also be viewed at.

www.marshallnewsmessenger.com

cdc.gov

National Protect Your Hearing Month

Hearing protection is for everyone. There is no cure for hearing loss! The good news? You can prevent hearing loss by protecting your hearing. Avoid loud noise whenever possible and turn down the volume on personal listening devices. If you can’t avoid loud noise, use earplugs or earmuffs to protect your ears.
Williston Daily Herald

How to protect your hearing for the long haul

Aging has long been associated with hearing loss, and that association is not unwarranted. The National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders notes that age-related hearing loss can arise from changes in the inner ear as the body ages. However, hearing loss can affect people of all ages, including the very young.
NBC4 Columbus

Hidden benefit to Facebook outage? Central Ohio psychiatrist says yes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – After Monday’s Facebook outage, people are back using the company’s social media platforms. Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were all down for about six hours, and while some enjoyed the break from the social media platforms, not having access left others feeling lost. “I think it really shows how reliant many people have […]
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline nationwide, and some health experts say the surge driven by the Delta variant seems to have peaked. But some states are bucking the national trend and are dealing with large increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
Business Insider

People are developing diabetes after COVID-19. It might be because the virus messing with insulin-producing cells, new research suggests.

Some COVID-19 patients have been developing symptoms of diabetes after infection. This has scientists asking if COVID-19 could trigger diabetes. Early findings suggest that the coronavirus could be prompting the pancreas to self-destruct. The coronavirus could be harming vital cells in the pancreas and leaving people with diabetes , according...
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what could really happen this Christmas with COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t quite ready to say you’re safe to celebrate Christmas and the winter holidays without taking proper precautions. Over the weekend, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that it’s unclear what the holiday season will look like for American families.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Vaccinated Boise woman now fighting 'long COVID'

BOISE, Idaho — From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, April Zaleski said she has been in for the long haul when it comes to safety measures. She wore a mask, kept socially distant, and received the Pfizer vaccine in Jan. 2021. But months later, she developed what's known as a "vaccine breakthrough" case when she became sick with COVID in July.
Sentinel

How does the increase in sodium affect blood pressure?

The sodium is the mineral basic for the life of any identity. On concrete, it is the component found in the salt with which we mainly incorporate the organism through the intake of different food with drinks. It is key to health because it participates in processes of great importance...
