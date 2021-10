What better way to return home from an event like Cranky Dorkfest, a gathering of AvGeeks from all over the country, than to fly on one of the newest widebodies in the world. That was my plan, at least at one point, to fly with United from Los Angeles to Newark on board its Boeing 787-10. I took advantage of United’s flexible change policy to switch from JFK to Newark for the 787-10, but a few days before the flight United swapped the aircraft from the -10 to the shorter but more premium heavy -9 variant. While United did not notify me of this change, theFlighty app did and I was able to re-secure a window seat after being moved to a dreaded middle seat.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO