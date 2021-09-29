Deputies rescue a family of stranded kayakers on Cayo Costa

CAPTIVA, Fla. — Marine Unit deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office rescued three stranded kayakers Tuesday in Cayo Costa.

The family left from Pine Island Marina where they hoped to spend the day at Cabbage Key, deputies reported. Unfortunately, there was a storm that blew the family off course to an unknown island to them – Cayo Costa, which is along the Gulf of Mexico west of Fort Myers.

Marine Assets were quickly notified and arrived where the family was located. Deputies rescued the family of three and brought them back to Pine Island Marina.