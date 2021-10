I am so excited about everything happening in Guthrie this fall. We have the opportunity to welcome many visitors to Guthrie with various events taking place. The Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival is in town and the event officially starts on September 30th at the Cottonwood Flats. We will have visitors and performers from all over the world right here in Guthrie! It is extra special this year as the event will honor the late Byron Berline. Listen to incredible musicians perform, enjoy delicious food and fun! For ticket information, visit oibf.com.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK ・ 8 DAYS AGO