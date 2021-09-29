Rivers of Nihil Launches Video for “The Void From Which No Sound Escapes”

Rivers of Nihil vocalist Jake Dieffenbach is our guest this week to discuss the band’s new album, The Work! We talk about how the band fearlessly continues to pursue their own musical direction with no boundaries, the meaning of and story behind the Dan Seagrave cover artwork, the pressure of following up their critically acclaimed 2018 album Where Owls Know My Name, why he felt he needed 18 months off after touring non-stop in support of that record, feeling a little rusty after entering the new normal of pandemic road life, the challenge of being hard of hearing and pursuing a career as a musician, the reality that his hearing could continue to degrade as a result of performing, and how Rivers are Nihil are going to convert podcast host Petar’s stepson into a metal lifer.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO