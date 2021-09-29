Rivers of Nihil Launches Video for “The Void From Which No Sound Escapes”
Rivers of Nihil have released a new music for the song “The Void From Which No Sound Escapes” from their new album, The Work. It’s one of the strongest songs on one of the strongest metal albums of the year, so the clip was always bound to have that going for it. But as directed by David Brodsky (Cannibal Corpse, Revocation, etc.), it’s truly an example of “less is more.” I mean, as far as I can tell, they made this thing with an empty theater, a smoke machine, and a strobe light. But it’s friggin’ hypnotic.www.metalsucks.net
Comments / 0