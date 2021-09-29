NC GOP lawmakers reject ending monthly required school board votes on face masks
North Carolina lawmakers rejected Wednesday changing a state law that requires local school boards to hold monthly votes on their face mask rules. Local and state school leaders want to eliminate the required monthly votes that have brought protests and contentious meetings to local school boards across the state. Democratic lawmakers called it a matter of public safety to drop the requirement while Republican legislators said they want to ensure that the public is heard.www.newsobserver.com
