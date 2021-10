It’s time for the 9th Annual Everything Elko Pumpkin Festival! Come rain, shine, or snow the Lamoille Grove and Lamoille Women’s Club yard will transform into a festival of fall colors and fun on October 16th & 17th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day! Please bring your families and make plans to join us for this community event! Admission to Pumpkin Festival is free for everyone! Come pick your pumpkins in the Lamoille Women’s Club yard that we transform into a pumpkin patch. We will have a variety of shapes and sizes of pumpkins and last year’s fan favorite is returning… mini pumpkins! The mini pumpkins are perfect for even the smallest of hands to pack around! You can also capture the memories and have family photos taken in the pumpkin patch provided by Allusive Images! We will have a wide variety of craft vendors, and many businesses will be offering giveaways. Come hungry for s’mores and lots of food trucks and other sweet treat vendors. New this year, is the Everything Elko Great Pumpkin 5K on Sunday October 17th at 9 a.m.! Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Lamoille Grove. Registration is free to all and the first 75 people to register will receive a free t-shirt. Come out to Lamoille early on Sunday for the 5K, and then stay to enjoy all the Pumpkin Festival has to offer! We are very excited to bring this weekend of fall fun to our community to enjoy the beauty of Northern Nevada, and we hope you will make plans to join us! The Lamoille Grove is located at 925 Lamoille Hwy., in Lamoille, NV.

