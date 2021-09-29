CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Qatar Airways Announces Surprise Return Of Airbus A380

By Matthew Klint
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Qatar Airways has announced plans to bring back its Airbus A380 into service despite earlier statements suggesting there was no future for the superjumbo jet. Speaking to Business Traveler, Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker seemed to lament that the A380s would return to service. “I think by early November...

liveandletsfly.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Spirit Airlines To Begin Service At Miami International Airport

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Spirit Airlines will begin service out of Miami International Airport on Wednesday. The South Florida-based air carrier will start with nine destinations, including Atlanta, Atlantic City, Boston, Newark, and Port au Prince. Spirit has hired more than 200 new employees for the MIA launch. Twenty-two more destinations will be added in November and January, for a total of 31 cities served from MIA – 20 domestic and 11 international. Spirit’s full schedule will immediately make it one of MIA’s busiest passenger carriers. It is already the largest airline at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. In August, they ran into trouble due to staffing shortages. That led to thousands of flights being canceled nationwide. Spirit, headquartered in Miramar, is the only major airline based in Florida
MIAMI, FL
travelmole.com

British Airways to ramp up US capacity with A380 flights

British Airways' A380 superjumbos are set to take flight again. A380 flights will resume in November with extra capacity on key US transatlantic routes. The A380 will operate on the Miami and Los Angeles routes. There will be several short-haul flights to allow for crew service familiarisation before flying to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airlinegeeks.com

British Airways A380 To Return to Service

During the beginnings of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, British Airways grounded its Airbus A380 fleet, including 12 of the aircraft type. The potential for any change in the future seemed quite uncertain as the pandemic — and the year — went on. Just a couple of months ago,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

British Airways reaches agreement with pilots over Gatwick short-haul subsidiary

British Airways has reached an agreement with pilots over a potential short-haul subsidiary at Gatwick Airport.Pilots’ union Balpa said its members had approved a revised offer on pay and working hours after an initial proposal was rejected last month.The decision does not mean the new subsidiary will definitely go ahead as BA is yet to reach agreements with other parties such as cabin crew.We would hope to begin operations next summerBritish AirwaysThe airline said in a statement: “We will now further develop our proposal to provide a full-service short-haul subsidiary operation at Gatwick, offering competitive fares to our customers.“We will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbus A380#Airbus A330#British Airways#Qatari
simpleflying.com

When Might The Airbus A380 Return To Australia?

Australia used to be a bit of an A380 hub, with many airlines sending their mega jumbos into the country’s larger airports. But the travel downturn saw most of those flights dry up, with many airlines putting their A380 fleets into hibernation. But if you look hard enough, you can still see an A380 in Australia now and then.
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Emirates Operates The First Passenger Airbus A380 Service To Istanbul

On Friday, Dubai-based carrier Emirates became the first airline to operate passenger services to Istanbul using the giant Airbus A380. The airline was beaten to being the first-ever A380 operator at the airport by wet lease charter specialist Hi Fly, who flew its sole A380 into the airport on a cargo mission last year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Qatar Airways and RwandAir seal milestone codeshare agreement

Qatar Airways and RwandAir have signed a comprehensive codeshare agreement to offer travelers more choice, enhanced service and greater connectivity to more than 65 destinations across Africa and the rest of the world. As part of the deal, the Rwandan flag carrier will also launch new non-stop flights between their Kigali hub and Doha from December.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Qatar Airways
Country
Qatar
BoardingArea

SNAPSHOT: British Airways 921 Stuttgart to London Heathrow

Time for another snapshot, this time looking at the passenger experience between Stuttgart and London Heathrow with British Airways. For those who have forgotten, I have two major travel writing styles:. Trip Reports – These are full deep-dive reports taking you into the experience and the small things… as well...
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

Qantas Performs Longest-Ever Commercial Flight

Qantas successfully flew their longest commercial flight this week. The record-breaking repatriation flight, operated on behalf of the Australian Government, touched down after 17 hours and 25 minutes in the air. QF14, carrying 107 passengers, took off at 12:44 local time in Buenos Aires; tracking south of Argentina, skirting the...
WORLD
airportspotting.com

British Airways and Qatar Airways Schedule A380 Routes

Great news for fans of the Airbus A380 came this week with news that both British Airways and Qatar Airways have scheduled a return to service of the type in their respective route networks. Both airlines, like many others around the world, grounded their super jumbo A380 fleets early in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
executivetraveller.com

Emirates to bring Airbus A380 back to Australian skies

Superjumbo stalwart Emirates says it will rebuild its flights to Australia following the country's restart of international travel, with the Airbus A380s ;– and their private first class suites, inflight showers and signature cocktail bar – also making a return. The Gulf carrier's forward schedule for 2022 already show the...
WORLD
simpleflying.com

British Airways Rumored To Fly The A380 To Frankfurt And Madrid

British Airways is rumored to be planning Airbus A380 flights to both Frankfurt and Madrid next month, according to Head for Points. The flights would allow the airline to conduct crew training on short-haul flights. As the aircraft has been grounded for so long, it would be akin to the entry to service of a new aircraft, as was recently seen with the Airbus A350.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
breakingtravelnews.com

Qatar Airways to boost Egypt connections

Qatar Airways will launch a new service to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on December 3rd. The carrier will offer twice weekly flights. The new route will follow the resumption of operations to Luxor on November 23rd, with four weekly flights. In a further expansion of services to Egypt, Qatar Airways will...
WORLD
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

141K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy