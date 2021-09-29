Aha!, ExpressJet’s New Reno-Tahoe Based Airline
In 2020, regional airline ExpressJet ceased operations. The airline is now making a comeback, as a Reno-based airline named “aha!”. For context, ExpressJet is a regional airline in the United States that launched operations around 35 years ago, in the mid-1980s. Back in the day the airline was owned by Continental Airlines, though that changed over time. Most recently, ExpressJet operated exclusively for United Express, which is United Airlines’ regional carrier.onemileatatime.com
