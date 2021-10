–This week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week is Malaya. She’s one beautiful and unique girl with my awesome markings, charming smile, big eyes, and athletic build. Speaking of her athletic build, she’s quite the athlete who can jump to some great heights. Maybe she was a professional basketball player in her previous life. With that being said, she’s a sweet dog who just wants a family she can be with most of the time. She wants to be able to go on runs, hikes, and long walks all while exploring the world around her. She feel like there is so much to see and so much to do and she wants to partake in all of it with you by her side.

