Oklahoma City, OK

Top 10 worst, best Halloween candies

By Miranda Vondale Foster
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The results for the 10 worst and the 10 best Halloween candies are in, according to a survey done by Ben George at candystore.com. Candystore.com surveyed 17,000 customers on what they thought was the best Halloween candies, and what they thought was the absolute worst. Based off the answers, candystore.com came up with a list of the best and worst candies you could give out on Halloween.

