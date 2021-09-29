CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

62% of Restaurant Workers Have Suffered Emotional Abuse and Disrespect From Customers.

By Jet Lee
wmay.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent study shows that 62% of restaurant workers have suffered emotional abuse and disrespect from customers. Reason being?– Slower service and mask requirements! 78% of workers are saying it’s taken a toll on their mental health over the past year. In fact, a lot of restaurants have started joining the “Please be kind campaign”, urging the public to be just that, when they go out for a bite.

www.wmay.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

Restaurants Are Getting Sick of Rude and Out of Control Customers

As yelling, fighting, and downright bad behaviour plague short-staffed restaurants, many are pleading with the public to ‘be kind,’ in signs throughout their restaurants. The rise in rude and sometimes dangerous behaviour is being blamed on frustration over mask and vaccine mandates, and slower service as restaurant staff quit in droves. In June 2021 alone, 722,000 food service workers walked away from jobs. At a burger joint in Manhattan, one worker says “I feel like we need a bodyguard inside.”
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Emotional Abuse#Mental Health#Restaurant Workers
Marin Independent Journal

If a restaurant doesn’t care, neither will their customers.

I don’t know why the daytime TV show was on, but it was. I blame it on my housemate, but then again, I blame a lot of what I do on her. It’s just easier that way. While signing off, the show host said, “Make sure to go out and eat. Restaurants need your business.”
RESTAURANTS
milwaukeeindependent.com

The Trauma of Denial: Why children are suffering from self-serving adults who have weaponized the pandemic

It is open season on American school children. In the wake of nearly two years of a pandemic that has raged furiously through the planet, politically-poisoned, religion-addled people who have spent that time continually moving the goalposts of what they will protest against (distancing, restrictions, lockdowns, masks, and vaccines), have resorted to digging in their heels and making our schools the hill they’re willing to die on.
KIDS
Ladders

Here’s why you keep waking up at 3am

You know the scene. You wake up in the middle of the night and roll over to check your phone, but you don’t really need to. You already know it’s 3am. Most people wake up several times during the night. This is often accompanied by the body shifting its position. These nightly awakenings usually coincide with transitions from one sleep stage to another and are so brief, we often don’t remember them in the morning.
MUSIC
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
News Talk 1490

Racist Virginia Beach Neighbor Reportedly Identified After Terrorizing Black Family With Loud Recorded Monkey Sounds

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The man accused of playing monkey sounds and racist music whenever his Black neighbors come and go from their home in Virginia Beach has reportedly been identified as a nearly 50-year-old white man who lives with his mother. Social media sleuths claim to have uncovered the name of the man who is seemingly being protected by local police, which claims they are powerless to get him to stop playing the racist recordings that likely disrupt the entire neighborhood and not just the home of the Black family that lives next door.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
The Independent

Biden personally called ER room to ask why friend’s wife couldn’t be admitted to Covid-overwhelmed hospital

President Joe Biden personally called a Pennsylvania hospital on Wednesday to know “what the situation was” when a friend’s wife struggled to be seen by a physician at the facility overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.“Last night … I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward in Pennsylvania because a good friend had called and he had rushed his significant other to the emergency room because this one was having trouble breathing, had a high fever and could not really catch a breath,” Mr Biden said in his address about vaccines in Illinois.“And they got her into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

People are developing diabetes after COVID-19. It might be because the virus messing with insulin-producing cells, new research suggests.

Some COVID-19 patients have been developing symptoms of diabetes after infection. This has scientists asking if COVID-19 could trigger diabetes. Early findings suggest that the coronavirus could be prompting the pancreas to self-destruct. The coronavirus could be harming vital cells in the pancreas and leaving people with diabetes , according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Drinking This Twice a Day Increases Your Risk of Dementia, Study Says

Sticking to a balanced diet and establishing good exercise habits can be an essential part of overcoming some of the challenges aging puts on the body. But even beyond what you eat at each meal, research has shown that what's in your cup could also have a major effect on your health. And according to two studies, drinking this type of beverage twice a day can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup so often.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy