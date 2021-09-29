CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Purportedly Cancels Development of 10.86-inch OLED Display for iPad

Cover picture for the articleApple has purportedly cancelled development of a new 10.86-inch OLED display for iPad, according to new report from The Elec. Apple was working with Samsung on the new OLED display and had planned to launch the iPad as early as 2022. The project was stopped due to either the single...

