Introduction to Book Forum on Clara Han’s Seeing Like a Child: Inheriting the Korean War

By Andrew Brandel, Bhrigupati Singh, Sandra Laugier, Monica Kim, Crystal Baik, Heonik Kwon, Richard Rechtman, Veena Das, Clara Han
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClara Han’s Seeing Like a Child: Inheriting the Korean War (Fordham University Press, 2021) describes war’s dispersal into everyday life, intimacy and the domestic. Departing from genres of testimony, as well as auto-ethnography, Han seeks to write from a child’s perspective, both as the daughter of parents displaced by the war and who migrate to the United States, as well as the mother of a small child living with her grandfather – Clara’s father, who is progressively debilitated by dementia. Seeing Like a Child pays particular attention to the tiny, everyday acts that can piece a world together, without recourse to neat categories on which “adults may rely to narrate and create boundaries around the ‘event’” (4). We are brought into scenes of learning – what mother is, what father, sister, brother, aunt, illness, dying and death are. In so doing, we see the limits of trauma models, which pose inheritance as a matter of transmitting experiences of violence across generations (or not), and which takes the family as an institution settled in advance. Instead, Seeing Like a Child offers a route through which to understand how mass displacement and war are woven into everyday life and into (the making of) kin relations, and the catastrophic but also ordinary nature of affliction in the domestic.

