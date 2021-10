WILMINGTON - St. Mary in the Mountains Episcopal Church will host a national conference on Christian evangelism from Friday, September 24, to Sunday, September 26. The theme of the conference is “Unlocking God’s Grace & Hope.” It will explore evangelism for young people and adults, balancing innovation and tradition in music, overcoming obstacles to evangelism, combining sacred with secular music, reaching out in pubs and laundromats, infusing music with new energy, approaching ministry in the spirit of play, and other subjects. Episcopal church and musical leaders from around the country will be attending and contributing, including missionary priests and college chaplains, presenting and discussing expected and unexpected of reaching out and sharing the joy of the Christian experience.

WILMINGTON, VT ・ 14 DAYS AGO