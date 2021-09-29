WarnerMedia CEO Admits The WB/HBO Max Release Strategy Was Rushed & Should Have Been Handled Better

Though “Dune” has already debuted in international territories, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic has yet to have its US debut, which is going to be the time that most people pay attention to the film. Not because the rest of the world is somehow less than the US, but because in the US, the film will be released both in theaters and on HBO Max, making its box office result something of interest for the entire film industry. So to help promote its release, WB has yet another trailer for “Dune” to whet the appetite of film fans.

MOVIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO