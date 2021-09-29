WarnerMedia CEO Admits The WB/HBO Max Release Strategy Was Rushed & Should Have Been Handled Better
Late last year, before the release of Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman 1984,” WarnerMedia announced that all of WB’s 2021 films would have a day-and-date release in theaters and on HBO Max. The news sent shockwaves through the film industry, including the filmmakers that were directly affected, as the studio failed to tell them beforehand. Well, according to the CEO of WarnerMedia, hindsight is 20/20 and perhaps the announcement should have been handled differently.theplaylist.net
