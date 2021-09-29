Mornings with Brian Haldane: Matt Moscona 9-29-21

Adam Alford and Craig Russell from Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride join the show for an interview. The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride is dedicated to continue to honor the memory of those First Responders who have paid the ultimate price in the line of duty. By riding bicycles across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, the Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride aims to show the family, friends, and departments of those we have lost that we will Never Forget! In addition to honoring their memories and providing emotional support, the ride raises funds to financially support the families as well. Year after year we are committed to honoring all our brothers and sisters lost in the line of duty and we promise we will Never Forget the sacrifices made.

