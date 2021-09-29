‘Slumber Party Massacre’: A Witless & Unnecessary Remake Of A Slasher Classic [Fantastic Fest Review]
Danishka Esterhazy’s new remake/reimagining/whatever of “Slumber Party Massacre” begins with an idea so ingenious, it’s surprising no one’s done it before: packing a full feature’s worth of action into the pre-title sequence. It amounts to a remake in miniature; in those opening minutes, Esterhazy introduces final girl Trish Devereaux (Masali Baduza) and all of her friends, who are plucked off one by one by driller killer Russ Thorne (Rob van Vuuren), before she kills him, and then the credits roll.theplaylist.net
Comments / 0