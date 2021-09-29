CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Slumber Party Massacre’: A Witless & Unnecessary Remake Of A Slasher Classic [Fantastic Fest Review]

By Jason Bailey
theplaylist.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanishka Esterhazy’s new remake/reimagining/whatever of “Slumber Party Massacre” begins with an idea so ingenious, it’s surprising no one’s done it before: packing a full feature’s worth of action into the pre-title sequence. It amounts to a remake in miniature; in those opening minutes, Esterhazy introduces final girl Trish Devereaux (Masali Baduza) and all of her friends, who are plucked off one by one by driller killer Russ Thorne (Rob van Vuuren), before she kills him, and then the credits roll.

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
aiptcomics

[Fantastic Fest ’21] ‘Slumber Party Massacre’ (2021) review: Clever slasher flips the script

Slumber Party Massacre holds a special place in the hearts of horror fans. The film was meant to be a parody, but producers wanted a serious slasher. The end result was a movie that had the tropes of the genre while containing humor not usually found. This was an odd amalgamation for the time and it stood out from similar films. Though it would not reach the heights of its contemporaries, it had a strong following.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Review: ALONE WITH YOU is a Creepy Tale of Memory and Dread

One of my favorites out of Fantastic Fest 2021 is definitely Alone with You. It’s a simple story, set largely in a single location, where our main character is the target of a somewhat unconventional haunting. Directors Emily Bennett and Justin Brooks craft a chilling tale that uses shattered imagery to create a downward spiral of dread.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slumber Party#Massacre
screenanarchy.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Review: THERE'S SOMEONE INSIDE YOUR HOUSE, A Slasher with Smarts

Secrets. We all have them. To keep them safe, we hide them behind masks to appear “socially acceptable”. There’s Someone Inside Your House from Creep director, Patrick Brice explores this idea under the clever guise of a 1980’s style slasher. We recognize this familiar and comfortable territory immediately in the opening sequence of the film when hot shot Osborne High School football star, Jackson Pace (Markian Tarasiuk) is being terrorized by an unknown intruder in his home.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Review: BABY ASSASSINS, Girls Just Want to Have Fun

A good job is hard to find. The film makes its International Premiere at Fantastic Fest . Even with an abundance of action, Baby Assassins is more notable for its breezy tone and the likable chemistry of its leading players. Given the film's subject matter (and English-language title), it's no...
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Review: PREMAN, Indonesian Action Flick Delivers Heart, Emotion, and Kicks

At one point in writer-director Randolph Zaini’s feature-length debut, Preman, Pak Guru (Kiki Narendra), a depth-free, mustache-twirling villain, marvels that the best laid plans of gangsters, gang bosses (like him), and a Buddha-like real-estate developer have gone sideways due to the combination of a deaf man, Sandi (Khiva Iskak, delivering a suitably intense, committed performance), his angelic preteen son, Pandu (Muzakki Ramdhan), and a gang filled with near-useless “imbeciles” who keep failing to take Sandi down. Understandable, of course, given that the series of blood-soaked events leading to that particular scene have left Guru short on disposable imbeciles and/or henchmen, Sandi, bruised, bloodied, and unsurprisingly unbowed, and a not immodest trail of civilian casualties in their wake.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
thedailytexan.com

‘Slumber Party Massacre’ ghoulishly mashes scares with satire in effective re-imagining

No better place for a slumber party than a remote cabin in the woods. “Slumber Party Massacre,” a remake of the 1982 classic slasher of the same name, follows a group of teenage girls who head to a remote lake house to have a (you guessed it) slumber party. Reminiscent of a slaying that occurred over 20 years prior, a maniacal man with a giant drill hunts down the girls one by one. Teaming up with a cabin full of himbos across the lake, the teenagers decide to fight against their certain death. Director Danishka Esterhazy’s slasher re-imagining premieres on the Syfy Channel Oct. 16.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Review: NR. 10, Sly and Brilliant

Sometimes, it's better not to know anything about a movie before watching it. The film enjoyed its world premiere at Fantastic Fest. Filmmaker Alex van Warmerdam surprised and delighted with his bold, clever, and stylish feature film Borgman at Fantastic Fest in 2013. Though I missed his next Fantastic Fest entry, Schneider vs. Bax in 2015, I am incredibly delighted to discover his latest feature, Nr.10, is making its world premiere at this year's Fantastic Fest.
MOVIES
boomstickcomics.com

The Execution – Film Review (Fantastic Fest)

“The Execution is an entertaining serial killer mystery with plenty of atmosphere and twists to engage even the most cynical movie fans.”. The Execution (2021) is a new Russian film premiering at Fantastic Fest this year that showcases how detective mysteries are a universal language in film. With its twisting narrative, that time hops to several points between 1981 and 1991, The Execution allows its slow-burning serial killer story to build plenty of confusion and dread in its audience until the final sequence.
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

New ‘Slumber Party Massacre’ Drops Teaser, Release Date

There’s nothing like an October sleepover to bring on the chills. Slumber Party Massacre–the remake of the 1982 cult slasher hit The Slumber Party Massacre–just had its coming-out party at Fantastic Fest, and will now hit Syfy Oct. 16, as reported by JoBlo.com. Check out the gory teaser clip on this page.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Black Phone’: Film Review | Fantastic Fest 2021

The second feature film (after several TV projects) based on the work of horror author Joe Hill, Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone expands on a short story in ways that feel very true to the source material while significantly enhancing its theatrical appeal. It was never in doubt that this would be a more commercial outing than the deeply odd (but effective, in its way) 2013 adaptation Horns, but the picture also dovetails nicely with the current vogue for retro-set genre fare, lightly scratching a nostalgic itch without seeming at all like it’s trying to ride Stranger Things’ coattails. (Or...
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Review: HOMEBOUND is an Interesting Exploration of Familial Dynamics and Dread

I kicked off Fantastic Fest 2021 with a little family thriller called Homebound. It’s a character-driven piece that is an exercise in both tension and dread. If there is one thing that I have learned from horror movies over the past few years, it’s that you don’t have to travel far from home to find something disturbing and unsettling. The people you know and are connected with can sometimes be even more terrifying than the monster lurking under your bed.
MOVIES
E! News

SYFY's Slumber Party Massacre Trailer Is Insanely Gory Fun: Watch a First Look

Watch: Kyle Richards Returns to "Halloween" Franchise 43 Years Later. When pillow fights turn deadly... E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at new SYFY thriller Slumber Party Massacre and it will remind you why Halloween is the best time of year. Cue the '80s throwbacks, grab the popcorn and dive into the first look at the reimagining of Roger Corman's 1982 campy slasher of the same name, premiering on Saturday, Oct. 16.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

The Black Phone Review: Scott Derrickson Delivers The Best Joe Hill Adaptation Yet [Fantastic Fest]

If you know me or my work, you know I'm a Stephen King guy. My (far too) early childhood viewings of adaptations of his work like "The Shining" and "Stand By Me" tempted young me to pick up my very first King book in the sixth grade. It was "Cujo" and I'd read it in snippets while my teacher wasn't looking, hiding it in my perfectly-sized pencil box when their Sauron-like gaze fell my way.
MOVIES
Austin Chronicle

Fantastic Fest Review: Let the Wrong One In

From the wink-wink, nudge-nudge title of director Conor McMahon’s broadly comic vampire melodrama-cum-familial fracas and the initially silly seeming setup, Let the Wrong One In treads a razor-thin line between being a splatstick gruegasm while also portraying a dysfunctional family that’s nevertheless bonded by blood. Given the absolutely torrential fountains...
MOVIES
filmpulse.net

Fantastic Fest 2021: CANNON ARM AND THE ARCADE QUEST Review

A key element in any good documentary is to introduce the audience to a compelling subject. While this can be either a set of characters or an interesting topic, the former always manages to create a more memorable experience to viewers and enriches the topic. In the case of Mads Hedegaard’s Cannon Arm and The Arcade Quest the director not only has a bountiful set of friends to explore as subjects, but he’s also able to effectively translate their eccentric and unique personalities to the screen in a manner that’s incredibly entertaining and complementary throughout the brisk run time.
VIDEO GAMES
lrmonline.com

With The Premiere Of IKÉ BOYS LRM Talks With The Cast And Director [Exclusive Interview] | Fantastic Fest

My coverage for Fantastic Fest has started off on a high note with IKÉ BOYS. This is a fantasy adventure co-written and directed by Eric McEver. It took me back to the good old 90s when I was growing up watching things like The Power Rangers, Big Bad Beetleborgs, and classic Godzilla films. Watching those franchises and daydreaming that I was part of the story.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Review: V/H/S 94, Typically Uneven Horror Anthology

After three entries in three years, the V/H/S horror anthology/portmanteau series, a showcase for established and up-and-coming horror filmmakers to show horror-friendly audiences what terrifying delights they could deliver in short bursts, slipped into an extended period of quietude. That wasn’t necessarily surprising, since 2014’s third and, until now, final...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy