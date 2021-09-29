CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protesters force delay in vote on vaccine outreach funding

By HOLLY RAMER Associated Press
Quad Cities Onlines
 8 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Angry opponents of the Biden administration’s new vaccine mandate forced the postponement of Wednesday’s Executive Council meeting, further delaying a vote on $27 million in federal aid to boost New Hampshire’s vaccination efforts. The Republican-controlled council, a five-member panel that approves state contracts and nominations to...

qconline.com

Comments / 0

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire executive council meeting was interrupted Wednesday morning by anti-vaccine protesters, causing the session to be postponed as lawmakers said they feared for their lives. State employees had to be escorted out of the building and to their cars as protestors took over the meeting. Lawmakers were set to vote on Department of Health and Human Services contracts to promote the COVID-19 vaccine and increase the state’s vaccination rate. But before the discussion could begin, protesters were yelling and being disruptive, with more outside trying to get in. It forced council members to leave the meeting. New Hampshire State Rep. Matt Wilhelm said the protesters shouted “we know where you live.” “NH’s democracy was hijacked today by extremists,” Wilhelm said. Gov. Chris Sununu called the incident “unacceptable.” “I will not put members of the Executive Council or State Agencies in harm’s way,” Sununu said in a statement. “State Police had to escort state employees to their cars after unacceptable, unruly behavior. This meeting is being postponed until our state employees can go before the Council in a safe and orderly manner. The items on today’s agenda will be brought up at a later date.”
